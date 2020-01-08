British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS.

IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE COUPLE SAID THEY WOULD SPEND TIME IN NORTH AMERICA AND RIP UP LONG-ESTABLISHED RELATIONS WITH THE PRESS.THE COUPLE WROTE ON INSTAGRAM THAT AFTER MANY MONTHS OF REFLECTION AND INTERNAL DISCUSSIONS, WE HAVE CHOSEN TO MAKE A TRANSITION THIS YEAR.