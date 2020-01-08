Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicole Kidman is a 'big sister' to Zoe Kravitz

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Nicole Kidman is a 'big sister' to Zoe Kravitz

Nicole Kidman is a 'big sister' to Zoe Kravitz

Nicole Kidman feels like Zoe Kravitz's "big sister", after she romanced Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz from 2003 until 2004.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires [Video]8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires only..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman [Video]Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen in an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.