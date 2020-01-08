Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Former colleagues hit back at Ghosn

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Former colleagues hit back at Ghosn

Former colleagues hit back at Ghosn

Ex Nissan colleagues hit back after Ghosn had accused them of a conspiracy against them.

Japan's Justice Minister Masako Mori also weighed in, reprimanding Ghosn for criticising Japan's legal system.

Libby Hogan reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former colleagues hit back at Ghosn

Former colleagues of ex Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, say they're in complete disbelief and that they've been double crossed by fugitive Ghosn.

On Wednesday(January 8) he gave a searing press conference in Lebanon and rounded off a list of names he alleges were involved in a plot against him.

They included Nissan special advisor Masakazu Toyoda to Ghosn's one time second in command Hiroto Saikawa.

Hours later, Saikawa hit back.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) FORMER NISSAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE, HIROTO SAIKAWA, SAYING: "He (Ghosn) was my trusted boss and we were heavily betrayed by him once.

And this time I feel I have been greatly betrayed by him for the second time." Ghosn escaped Japan even though he'd been barred from leaving the country.

He was on trial there for charges of financial misconduct.

The fallen chairman escaped to Lebanon because he believed he was quote a "hostage by a rigged Japanese system." Japan's justice minister blasted Ghosn for those comments.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPAN'S JUSTICE MINISTER MASAKO MORI SAYING: "He has been propagating both within Japan and internationally false information on Japan's legal system and its practice.

This is absolutely intolerable.

Japan's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures and is administered properly to clarify the truth" Ghosn said on Wednesday he would stay put in Lebanon for now which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

fakeSamBurnett

Sam Burnett Carlos Ghosn isn't holding back any - says he should never been arrested in the first place, accuses former colleag… https://t.co/9ub6Ybi9ry 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn [Video]Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he did not escape justice in Japan, but he was fleeing injustice and should have never been arrested.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family [Video]Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by Japanese prosecutors, who threatened to take action against his family if he didn&apos;t confess..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.