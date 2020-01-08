Former colleagues hit back at Ghosn

Former colleagues of ex Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, say they're in complete disbelief and that they've been double crossed by fugitive Ghosn.

On Wednesday(January 8) he gave a searing press conference in Lebanon and rounded off a list of names he alleges were involved in a plot against him.

They included Nissan special advisor Masakazu Toyoda to Ghosn's one time second in command Hiroto Saikawa.

Hours later, Saikawa hit back.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) FORMER NISSAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE, HIROTO SAIKAWA, SAYING: "He (Ghosn) was my trusted boss and we were heavily betrayed by him once.

And this time I feel I have been greatly betrayed by him for the second time." Ghosn escaped Japan even though he'd been barred from leaving the country.

He was on trial there for charges of financial misconduct.

The fallen chairman escaped to Lebanon because he believed he was quote a "hostage by a rigged Japanese system." Japan's justice minister blasted Ghosn for those comments.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPAN'S JUSTICE MINISTER MASAKO MORI SAYING: "He has been propagating both within Japan and internationally false information on Japan's legal system and its practice.

This is absolutely intolerable.

Japan's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures and is administered properly to clarify the truth" Ghosn said on Wednesday he would stay put in Lebanon for now which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.