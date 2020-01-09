Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground

Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground

Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raaj_raja33

Raja.(RaaJ) RT @AFP: #UPDATE All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Irani… 2 minutes ago

TheJayCalledLee

Lee Jay RT @France24_en: #Iran plane crash: Reports say the #Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground ⤵️ https://t.co/EkBif0qsUY 2 minutes ago

totemranch613

janedoe Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground https://t.co/XlWfO2NBCV via @FRANCE24 6 minutes ago

AlRobins2015

Ava RT @HeshmatAlavi: 2) Initial reports claimed engine failure. However, "Ukraine’s embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine fa… 29 minutes ago

65alyson

Ruth Mont..-Atkinson RT @NEWS1130: Initial reports into #UkrainianAirlines crash released by Iran say the plane tried to return to the airport when it crashed,… 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe [Video]Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.