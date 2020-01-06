Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer

The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer

The Crown will “probably” never reach the point where it dramatises the modern-day goings-on of the royal family, one of the show’s producers has said.

Recent high-profile events involving senior royals have intensified interest in how the acclaimed Netflix drama – currently in its third season covering the period between 1964 and 1977 – would approach contemporary affairs inside Buckingham Palace.

They include the Duke of York’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement on Wednesday that they plan to “step back” as senior royals, The Crown began trending worldwide on Twitter as fans speculated how the show would handle the controversy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Crown breaks silence on whether it will ever address modern day Royal Family drama

The Crown breaks silence on whether it will ever address modern day Royal Family dramaRecent high-profile events involving senior royals have intensified interest in how the acclaimed...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer: https://t.co/JRrnqvQVFi #Meghan,DuchessofSussex 49 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Ent: The Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer says https://t.co/HQKg5Ls5WZ https://t.co/Stxc8vYBN2 2 hours ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment The Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer says https://t.co/HQKg5Ls5WZ https://t.co/Stxc8vYBN2 2 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz The Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer says https://t.co/d0FYn6UOK0 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Beckham and Courteney Cox Are Looking for...Luke and Manny? [Video]David Beckham and Courteney Cox Are Looking for...Luke and Manny?

As everyone spends the day at Alex's fancy new apartment building, The Prescott, Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) manage to find themselves in a mixup with Higgins (guest star Stephen..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:24Published

Celebrate Three Kings Day With a Rosca De Reyes [Video]Celebrate Three Kings Day With a Rosca De Reyes

Rosca de Reyes is a traditional cake enjoyed by Christians worldwide on El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos or Three King’s Day. It’s a Latin tradition that honors the day the Three King’s found the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.