The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer

The Crown will “probably” never reach the point where it dramatises the modern-day goings-on of the royal family, one of the show’s producers has said.

Recent high-profile events involving senior royals have intensified interest in how the acclaimed Netflix drama – currently in its third season covering the period between 1964 and 1977 – would approach contemporary affairs inside Buckingham Palace.

They include the Duke of York’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement on Wednesday that they plan to “step back” as senior royals, The Crown began trending worldwide on Twitter as fans speculated how the show would handle the controversy.