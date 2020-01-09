Sussexes' decision is 'unprecedented', says royal biographer

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers has said that the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior members of the royal family is "unprecedented".

Mr Vickers expressed his shock at the decision and said we can draw parallels between Harry and the Duke of Windsor who abdicated the throne in 1936.

Report by Thomasl.

