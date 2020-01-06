Starbucks introduces new nondairy drinks, tests oat milk

SEATTLE — Good new overpriced coffee lovers, Starbucks unveiled two new dairy-free coffee drinks and announced it would be testing oat milk in select markets.

For those prone to the squirts when downing dairy, the Seattle coffee juggernaut has got your bowels covered with their new Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte.

In a Jan.

7 press release, the coffee chain said their new minus-the-moo drinks will be available at all locations in the U.S. and Oh Canada.

Starbucks describes the Almondmilk Honey Flat White concoction as a "coffee-forward beverage with real honey to complement the almond flavor with a touch of sweetness." That's a lot of words for a coffee with almond milk.

If you're wondering how they came up with the Coconutmilk Latte—HINT, it's in the name—product developers slapped shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk and sugar, aka Starbucks secret ingredient.

Customers at 1,300 participating stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin will also get the chance to be lab rats as Starbucks tests out oat milk as another non-dairy option.

Here's a question...if you live in the Midwest, can you order an Almond Coconut Oat Milk super triple threat combo latte?