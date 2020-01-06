Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Starbucks introduces new nondairy drinks, tests oat milk

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks introduces new nondairy drinks, tests oat milk

Starbucks introduces new nondairy drinks, tests oat milk

SEATTLE — Good new overpriced coffee lovers, Starbucks unveiled two new dairy-free coffee drinks and announced it would be testing oat milk in select markets.

For those prone to the squirts when downing dairy, the Seattle coffee juggernaut has got your bowels covered with their new Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte.

In a Jan.

7 press release, the coffee chain said their new minus-the-moo drinks will be available at all locations in the U.S. and Oh Canada.

Starbucks describes the Almondmilk Honey Flat White concoction as a "coffee-forward beverage with real honey to complement the almond flavor with a touch of sweetness." That's a lot of words for a coffee with almond milk.

If you're wondering how they came up with the Coconutmilk Latte—HINT, it's in the name—product developers slapped shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk and sugar, aka Starbucks secret ingredient.

Customers at 1,300 participating stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin will also get the chance to be lab rats as Starbucks tests out oat milk as another non-dairy option.

Here's a question...if you live in the Midwest, can you order an Almond Coconut Oat Milk super triple threat combo latte?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Starbucks Launches New Non-Dairy Drinks [Video]Starbucks Launches New Non-Dairy Drinks

It’s official: Starbucks is now serving two new drinks and they are both non-dairy.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Limor Suss - Planet Oat [Video]Limor Suss - Planet Oat

Limor Suss - Planet Oat

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.