BMW at CES 2020 - Interview Klaus Fröhlich



Tweets about this CarsceneKenya RT @OwuorMichael: BMW says it'll make internal combustion engines for at least 30 more years. That’s according to its research and developm… 4 hours ago Michael BMW says it'll make internal combustion engines for at least 30 more years. That’s according to its research and de… https://t.co/xut5BS7h6p 22 hours ago Greg RT @5054magazine: Some interest in the Mazda ReX thread and, by coincidence, @Automotive_News have an amazing EV-ish interview with Researc… 2 days ago Motive Culture Some interest in the Mazda ReX thread and, by coincidence, @Automotive_News have an amazing EV-ish interview with R… https://t.co/nOuUKM8UrB 4 days ago