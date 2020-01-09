'One weak link in the chain, could set off a bad situation,' Cyber experts remind us to practice goo

Because of the recent attacks... experts say "now" is the time to practice good cyber hygiene.

One click on the wrong link is all that it takes to have your entire system hacked.

This could not only impact you, but also your job, your family, your friends.

Iran is one of the top cyber offensive groups in the world.

They have a history of attacking critical infrastructur e of other countries..

Like turkey.

Those attacks can lead to access of our water supply or electrical grid.

Experts say they begin with smaller attacks like your work computer or email.

This can lead to access to malware to wipe data..

Or create an outcome that's even worse.

He says users need to take precautions to keep data safe from outside attacks.

"when you allow someone "when you allow someone to get into the network in that way, what you're allowing them to do is any number of things.

One weak link in the entire chain can really set off a whole bad situation."

If you get an email and its suspicious,then don't open it.

And don't click on links that arent legitimate.

