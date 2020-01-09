Global  

UK and US spilt over the future of the Iran nuclear deal

UK and US spilt over the future of the Iran nuclear deal

UK and US spilt over the future of the Iran nuclear deal

Whilst tension between the US and Iran appear to be de-escalating, there are signs of an emerging rift between Trump and Johnson about the road ahead.
