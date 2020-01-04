Australia calls for another mass evacuation as monster bushfires return

A return of extreme temperatures has led to calls for another mass evacuation in southeast Australia Monster bushfires have scorched an area the size of South Korea killing 27 people, while thousands have been made homeless.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisson on Thursday (January 9) called for unity (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON SAYING: "I would encourage all Australians to continue to follow the advice of the authorities, to keep being kind to each other as the way you are, thank you for your generosity and your support.

All levels of government will keep working to ensure that we come through this together, by staying together." The New South Wales government has pledged a further billion dollars to help rebuild communities While some business owners are already feeling the pain.

George Dimitrios is the owner of a Seafood shop in Bondi Beach.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BONDI SURF SEAFOODS STORE OWNER, GEORGE DIMITRIOS, SAYING: "We're getting a reduced amount of seafood coming through, oyster for example and prawns.

These things are effected because of obviously road closures so, it goes further than just tourism as well." As thoughts of the crisis hung in the air hundreds of hip-shaking Elvis fans began their annual pilgrimage to the Elvis Festival Revelers gathered at Sydney's railway terminal before catching the "Elvis Express" to the rural town of Parkes.

Although the town has not been directly affected by the bushfires, many have canceled their trip.

Elsewhere Australian cricket captain Tim Paine and spinner Nathan Lyon visited firefighters to "lift their spirits." The sports stars visited a town devastated by fires over the weekend, with some homes burnt to the ground.

The fires are expected to continue until Australia experiences solid rainfall.