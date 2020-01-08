Global  

Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme disease, and says he will detail his struggle in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'.
Pop singer Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Pop-singer Justin Bieber on Thursday revealed that he has been...
Justin Bieber Will Reveal Lyme Disease Diagnosis in Upcoming Documentary (Report)

Justin Bieber is battling lyme disease, and he will reveal the diagnosis in an upcoming documentary...
