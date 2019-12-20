Global  

43 years of history: A look back at Union Tuttle Stadium's history and best memories

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:08s
43 years of history: A look back at Union Tuttle Stadium's history and best memories

NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLARSTADIUM AND FINE ARTSBUILDING.

WE TOOK OUR "SKY2 DRONE" UP OVER "TUTTLESTADIUM" ONE LAST TIME.

2WORKS FOR YOU'S GITZELPUENTE SHARES ITS HISTORY...ALL-NEW THIS MORNING.MANY TOUCHDOWNS SCORED ANDGAMES PLAYED ON THIS FIELD..OVER THE LAST 43 YEARS."I think the greatest thingI hope we accomplished waswe provided a tremendousvenue forstudent athletes andstudents." GIL CLOUD WASTHE ATHLETICS DIRECTORAT UNION BACK IN 1976.

WHENTHE STADIUM WAS BUILT.

ANDFIRST OPENED TO THE FANS."We sold season tickets,first time we ever hadseason tickets here.

Weprobably had 300 or 400season tickets in themiddle.

The students wouldalways sit down in that end,the band would sit next tothem." FOR GIL..

BEING BACKON THE FIELD BRINGS BACK ALOT OF MEMORIES OVER THEYEARS."Nostalgia obviously becausewhen you're here and you seeeach individual row of seatsput in and you open it up onthat September, and then seewhere we are now." HE SAYSUNION HIGH WAS THE FIRSTPUBLIC SCHOOL TO GET TURF.SETTINGTHE EXAMPLE ACROSS THE TULSAMETRO AREA."We were getting to thepoint where we had two 7thgrade teams, two 8th gradeteams, two 9th grade teamsand the grass would be goneby October." AND 04:30:44-53 "It's a businessdecision.

You can use thefacility all the timewhereas before if the dewwas up well theband couldn't march becausethey would trample down thegrass.""Come 2021, athletes andfans at Union will enjoy anew structure that'llreplace the one on the westside of the field with moreseating and more modernlighting.""When people come to Union,they think the light polesare different here.

Wellthose were on this side aswell not too long ago, butthey've been taken down.They won't be replaced.It'll be new LED lights."ON TOP OF THE NEWCONSTRUCTION - RENOVATIONSARE ALREADY TAKING PLACE ONTHE EAST SIDE OF THE STADIUMWITH A NEW BRICK FACADEBEING BUILT.

BEHIND THEBLEACHERS - THE RESTROOMSHAVE BEEN GUTTED TO MAKEROOM FOR NEW ONES.OTHER ADDITIONS INCLUDE ANEW WRESTLING PRACTICEAREA..

AN EXPANDED WEIGHTROOM..

AND LOCKER ROOM."Pretty excited about whatit's going to do for ourprogram, but also for thecommunity and the people whocome to see events here."NEXT FALL..

FANS WILL HAVETO TEMPORARILY SIT ON THEEAST AND NORTH BLEACHERSDURING CONSTRUCTION..

WHICHCOACH FRIDRICK AND GIL SAYTHE IT'LL ALL BE WORTH THEWAIT.

(broll: maybe use thetwo-shot of them here)- "We're creating a lifetimeof memories, a lifetime offriendships." AND 04:31:24-"It is a change that willbenefit this community.

Itbenefits Tulsa.

It benefitshigh school athletics."REPORTING FROM UNION HIGHSCHOOL, GP, 2WFY.THE PROJECT IS GOING TO COST42- MILLION DOLLARS.SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THATMONEY IS COMING FROM BONDSPASSED BY VOTERS.

