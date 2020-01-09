Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer now < > Embed Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 04:46s - Published Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pinkvilla Deepika Padukone REACTS to her fashion looks, her ode to Ranveer and gives lessons on how to pose -… https://t.co/ZzOqYcclv5 57 minutes ago Rupesh Priyadarshi RT @pinkvilla: Deepika Padukone reacts to all her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to husband, Ranveer Singh 😉😍 Check out the vi… 2 hours ago Pinkvilla Deepika Padukone reacts to all her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to husband, Ranveer Singh 😉😍 Check o… https://t.co/SCDVymDNRs 5 hours ago Dremzz RT @filmfare: .@deepikapadukone reacts to reports of @RanveerOfficial's money being used to produce #Chhapaak. https://t.co/v0SGUdAJuY 3 days ago PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Deepika Padukone REACTS To NOT Working With Salman Khan Chhapaak Promotions https://t.co/OBKVHYuYcP 5 days ago