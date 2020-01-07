Global  

2030 Vision - Hyundai

2030 Vision - Hyundai

2030 Vision - Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes automotive brands Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation, announced its long-term roadmap ‘FCEV Vision 2030’ plan, as the group reaffirms its commitment to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society by leveraging the group’s global leadership in fuel-cell technologies.

Aligned with the roadmap, Hyundai Motor Group (The Group) will drastically boost its annual fuel-cell systems production capacity to 700,000 units by 2030 and explore new business opportunities to supply its world-class fuel-cell systems to other transportation manufacturers of automobiles, drones, vessels, rolling stocks and forklifts.

The demand for fuel-cell systems from sectors beyond transportation such as power generation and storage systems is also expected to emerge quickly.
