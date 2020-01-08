Global  

Governor Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Marijuana in New York by the End of 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledges to legalize marijuana in New York before 2020 is over.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
"This year, let's work with our neighbors New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania to coordinate a safe and fair system, and let's legalize adult use of marijuana," says Governor..

