Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published Moyes’ West Ham ‘a different proposition’ Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks West Ham are now a different proposition under David Moyes ahead of the meeting between the two sides, live on Friday Night Football. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this