Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost one of her Golden Globe awards hours after her two wins on Sunday (05.01.20) but was reunited with it by the end of the night.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hosts 'Fleabag' Screening with Co-Stars!

The stars are Fleabag are back together again! Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted a screening and Q&A of her...
Daniel Craig: 'I'll act for food'

At the NBR Awards, Daniel Craig says "any job will do" and praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge's...
Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but..

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News

Take a journey back into Phoebe Waller-Bridge's breakout year.

