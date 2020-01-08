Global  

House Democrats Preparing To Debate War Powers

House Democrats Preparing To Debate War Powers

House Democrats Preparing To Debate War Powers

Laura Podesta reports yesterday the Trump administration briefed Congress on the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general...but the explanation apparently wasn't good enough for even some Republicans.
Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's actions with Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that...
Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military power

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military powerPresident Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the...
House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action [Video]House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action

House Democrats will vote on a War Powers Resolution to reassert congress's authority to declare war. Story: https://wfts.tv/2QZqJxl

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

