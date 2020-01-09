Global  

Governor Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Marijuana in New York by the End of 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledges to legalize marijuana in New York before 2020 is over.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
New York governor renews effort to legalize recreational marijuana

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pledged for the second year in a row to legalize...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



