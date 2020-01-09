Governor Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Marijuana in New York by the End of 2020 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:42s - Published Governor Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Marijuana in New York by the End of 2020 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledges to legalize marijuana in New York before 2020 is over. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New York governor renews effort to legalize recreational marijuana New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pledged for the second year in a row to legalize...

Reuters - Published 1 day ago Also reported by • RTTNews









You Might Like



Tweets about this NewYorker-928🇺🇸 Governor Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Marijuana in New York by the End of 2020 https://t.co/HWGuAETxT2 19 hours ago