Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

DETROIT (AP) — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different...
Takata recalls 10 million U.S. replacement air bag inflators

Takata is recalling 10 million replacement air bag inflators in the United States, the largest ever...
