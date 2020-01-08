'Symbol of hope': Aussie explores charred New South Wales forest and finds plants growing back

An Australian man managed to stumble across plants regrowing in a charred forest after bushfires in New South Wales ravaged Bora Ridge.

Filmed on January 2, Daniel Stead explores the forest which now resembles a burnt wasteland and finds plant buds growing from ash-ridden trees.

Stead can be heard saying in the video: "It's been almost a month since the bushfires burnt through here in northern New South Wales and as you can see, the trees are starting to grow back!" The filmer also told Newsflare: "So after the bushfires that destroyed hundreds of homes and took lives, the hundreds of hectares of bushland that was burnt is growing back in a symbol of hope."