13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Jan. 9, 2020

FRIDAY!

HIGHS LIMITED TO THELOW 50S FRIDAY AS BREEZES DROPFROM 25 MPH TO 15 MPH BY THEAFTERNOON UNDERNEATH PLENTY OFSUN.FRIDAY NIGHT LOWS DROP BACK TOTHE 30S.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY LOOK MOSTLYSUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.WE'LL REMAIN CHILLY, WITHWAKE-UP TEMPERATURES IN THE MID30S AND DAYTIME HIGHS IN THEMID 50S.THAT WILL LIKELY BE THE CASETHROUGH MUCH OF NEXT WEEK.OUR NEXT SYSTEM MOVES INTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH THESLIM CHANCE OF A SHOWER, MORECLOUDS, AND 20 MPH BREEZES.LOW 40S AND DAYTIME HIGHS WILLBE LIMITED TO THE MID 50S.ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4,000 FEETCOULD SEE A DUSTING OF SNOW.AS NORTH BREEZES PICK UP THISEVENING, TONIGHT, AND EARLYFRIDAY, LOWS WILL TUMBLE TO THEMID 30S.WIND CHILL VALUES COULD DROP TOTHE 20S TONIGHT AND EARLYFRIDAY!

