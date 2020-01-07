Global  

Kate Beckinsale denies Machine Gun Kelly romance

Kate Beckinsale denies Machine Gun Kelly romance

Kate Beckinsale denies Machine Gun Kelly romance

Kate Beckinsale has shot down romance rumours linking her to Machine Gun Kelly, urging fans to focus on more important matters such as the Australian wildfires.
