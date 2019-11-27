Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barry Gardiner Says 'I Can Win A General Election' In Interview Live From Abu Dhabi

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Barry Gardiner Says 'I Can Win A General Election' In Interview Live From Abu Dhabi

Barry Gardiner Says 'I Can Win A General Election' In Interview Live From Abu Dhabi

Barry Gardiner Says 'I Can Win A General Election' In Interview Live From Abu Dhabi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manthorp

Steve Manthorp 🇬🇧 🇪🇺💚 "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest." Doctor, my sides... 25 minutes ago

JimmyTLeach

Jimmy Leach 'I can win a general election' says @BarryGardiner from his Abu Dhabi hotel room https://t.co/w2WzTBOysf 58 minutes ago

f1ddlest1cks

Peely "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest"… https://t.co/yFTGdYTklx 1 hour ago

StuRobson

Stu Robson "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest” ROFLMAO 1 hour ago

AndrewSparrow

AndrewSparrow Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he's considering entering leadership contest - https://t.co/DNSFgqBbx5 1 hour ago

BrackPolitics

PB Politics RT @HuffPostUKPol: Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/EnRgQt1nXf 1 hour ago

HuffPostUKPol

HuffPost UK Politics Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/EnRgQt1nXf 3 hours ago

emmayoule

Emma Youle RT @HuffPostUK: Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/GX96O1UZv5 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour: Barry Gardiner shuts down journalist asking for anti-Semitic apology [Video]Labour: Barry Gardiner shuts down journalist asking for anti-Semitic apology

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked to apologise to the Jewish community for anti-Semitic incidents in the party. Before he answered, shadow international development secretary Barry Gardiner, who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.