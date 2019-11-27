Barry Gardiner Says 'I Can Win A General Election' In Interview Live From Abu Dhabi



Tweets about this Steve Manthorp 🇬🇧 🇪🇺💚 "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest." Doctor, my sides... 25 minutes ago Jimmy Leach 'I can win a general election' says @BarryGardiner from his Abu Dhabi hotel room https://t.co/w2WzTBOysf 58 minutes ago Peely "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest"… https://t.co/yFTGdYTklx 1 hour ago Stu Robson "Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he is considering entering leadership contest” ROFLMAO 1 hour ago AndrewSparrow Barry Gardiner says he could win a general election as he confirms he's considering entering leadership contest - https://t.co/DNSFgqBbx5 1 hour ago PB Politics RT @HuffPostUKPol: Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/EnRgQt1nXf 1 hour ago HuffPost UK Politics Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/EnRgQt1nXf 3 hours ago Emma Youle RT @HuffPostUK: Barry Gardiner says 'I can win a general election' in interview live from Abu Dhabi https://t.co/GX96O1UZv5 3 hours ago