>>> military tensions rising over seas and text messages alerting young manthey have been selected for military draft .

>> tessa spencer: us military saying these are fraudulent and selective service not active.

Brooke schwieters is live at west ashley this morning with more.

Brooke?>> brooke schwieters: jon and tessa, good morning.

Earlier this week the u.s. army sent out and alert confirming that these text sent across the u.s. were actuallyfraudulent .

Meanwhile, selective service system which is the agency responsible for and acting a draft says it is dismiss as usual right now.

This agency is separate from the united states army.

The last time the draft was in effect was 1973.

How did this work back then?

We spoke with a local named graves wilson that was drafted during the vietnam war.

He says men out of school were classified as one a and more likely to be drafted.

He received his letter in the mail at 1967 and at that time he said he was ready.

With tensions rising in the middle east, we asked about his thoughts on another draft.

Here's what he said.

>> i don't have that crystal ball and don't know.

I hope we would not have to do that.

If we went to war and they needed personnel, i don't know that we would have enough volunteers to fill in.

It would have to be all volunteer.

They went through that during the 1970s.

It went to all volunteer army.

>> brooke schwieters: according to the selected service system, men are required to register within 30 days of turning 18.the final deadline to register is prior to turning 26.

Women are not required to register.

The selective service system says that in event of a national emergency that necessitates a trap, a piece of legislation would have to be passed through both