Claire's Forecast 1-9

EVERYTHING FROM RAIN TO SNOW.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST IS COLDTHIS MORNING WITH TEMPERATURESIN THETEENS.

WE WILL BE WARMING UPQUICKLY TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 40S LATER INTHE DAY.

DRY FOR MOST OF THE DAYWITH SOME SUN EARLY.

CLOUDSBUILD IN FOLLOWED BYRAIN THIS EVENING.RAIN SHOWERS CONTINUE TONIGHTAND WILL LAST THROUGH THE DAYFRIDAY.

A FEWPOCKETS OF HEAVY RAIN LIKELYFRIDAY NIGHT.SATURDAY IS THE DAY TO WATCH.RAIN THAT CHANGES TO A WINTRYMIX WILL CAUSE MESSYTRAVEL CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLEPOWER OUTAGES.

TEMPERATURES WILLBECOOLING DOWN INTO THE LOW 20SSATURDAY AFTERNOON.

