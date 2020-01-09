Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities in Slovenia announced that a statue of President Trump was found burned to the ground.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattieGutenber1

[email protected] Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia - was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of… https://t.co/362kw5JcGr 2 minutes ago

LoriSums

Lori RT @ABC: Wooden statue mocking Pres. Trump burned to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities say. https://t… 2 minutes ago

whammerkid

whammerkid RT @YahooNews: A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wif… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.