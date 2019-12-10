Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

The nearly-full Wolf Moon of January shined big and bright over Pittsburgh this morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Final Full Moon Of The Decade: Cold Moon To Light Up Skies At 12:12 A.M On 12/12 [Video]Final Full Moon Of The Decade: Cold Moon To Light Up Skies At 12:12 A.M On 12/12

Thursday is December 12th, and the date to the full moon, and the instant that the moon is full is 12:12am. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.