Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober

Bradley Cooper presents Brad Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor Award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, where Pitt reveals the "A Star Is Born" actor helped him get sober.
