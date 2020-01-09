Global  

Draft Text Scam

Draft Text Scam

Draft Text Scam

A fake deployment text message is telling people they could spend six years in jail if they don't make their way to a local recruiting office.
Draft Text Scam

Sanctions.

Even though the president did signal a de-escalation of tensions, some are still concerned about the potential for a new war in the middle east.

The u-s army now warns about a text message scam saying you're eligible for the draft.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live in huntsville with details about that warning.

I have a copy of that text message here on my phone -- and not only does it tell people they will be sent to iran immediately -- it tells them if they don't report to a recruiting office they could spend six years in jail.

Take a another look at this text




