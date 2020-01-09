Global  

Moyes considering Cole for coaching role

Moyes considering Cole for coaching role

Moyes considering Cole for coaching role

David Moyes has revealed Joe Cole could be in line for a West Ham comeback as part of his backroom team; but says Stuart Pearce will not return.
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Cole insists there has been ‘no contact’ with West Ham amid speculation that he will be offered coaching role by David Moyes

Joe Cole has dismissed speculation that he could be in line for a return to West Ham in a management...
talkSPORT - Published


