Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone.

January 9, 2007.

Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San Francisco.

Jobs called the iPhone a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone.”.

Originally available in a 4GB, $499 model and an 8GB, $599 model, 'Time' magazine named it the invention of the year.

When it went on sale in June, thousands of customers lined up at Apple stores across the country to be among the first to buy it.

The iPhone helped turn Apple into one of the planet’s most valuable corporations.

In 2012, five years after the iPhone’s debut, more than 200 million had been sold
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chunianello

Chuni, Activist. RT @ABC: TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the original Apple iPhone. https://t.co/xunE57VNZH https://t.co/f8M5V… 33 seconds ago

forealstevejobs

Steve Job's Ghost RT @RKrivoFX: January 09, 2007 - Steve Jobs debuts the iPhone https://t.co/GHQuAvauGt #History #Technology #Communications #iPhone #SteveJo… 2 minutes ago

Mr_Podo

Craig Podolski This day in history... Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple, unveils the first iPhone in 2007. https://t.co/dh45arbvsK 27 minutes ago

Rabid_AU

Ron_H🇺🇸🦅 On January 9, 2007, Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone—a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera an… https://t.co/GRPHtzUwjO 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Witness the extreme duties of high-voltage power line electric workers in Vietnam [Video]Witness the extreme duties of high-voltage power line electric workers in Vietnam

These high-voltage power line electric workers spend their day hovering tens of metres high while enduring hot temperatures and battling strong winds. High-voltage power line inspection is one of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:09Published

This Day in History: First US Presidential Election [Video]This Day in History: First US Presidential Election

This Day in History: The First US Presidential Election. January 7, 1789. George Washington won the election and was sworn into office on April 30, 1789. Washington was elected through the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.