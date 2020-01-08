A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge.

The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

According to Reuters, the newly discovered virus falls into the family of Coronaviruses.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to SARS.

Symptoms can range from fever and coughing to kidney failure, and in some cases lead to death.