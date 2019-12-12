This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone
This Day in History:
Steve Jobs Debuts
the iPhone.
January 9, 2007.
Dressed in his customary jeans
and black mock turtleneck,
the Apple CEO did the unveiling at
the Macworld convention in San Francisco.
Jobs called the iPhone a
“revolutionary and magical
product that is literally five years
ahead of any other mobile phone.”.
Originally available in a 4GB, $499 model
and an 8GB, $599 model, 'Time' magazine
named it the invention of the year.
When it went on sale in June,
thousands of customers lined up at Apple stores across the country to be among the first to buy it.
The iPhone helped turn
Apple into one of the planet’s
most valuable corporations.
In 2012, five years after
the iPhone’s debut, more
than 200 million had been sold