Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone.

January 9, 2007.

Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San Francisco.

Jobs called the iPhone a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone.”.

Originally available in a 4GB, $499 model and an 8GB, $599 model, 'Time' magazine named it the invention of the year.

When it went on sale in June, thousands of customers lined up at Apple stores across the country to be among the first to buy it.

The iPhone helped turn Apple into one of the planet’s most valuable corporations.

In 2012, five years after the iPhone’s debut, more than 200 million had been sold
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ohthatsall_mac

MΔC RT @ABC: TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the original Apple iPhone. https://t.co/xunE57VNZH https://t.co/f8M5V… 11 minutes ago

chiru702

chiragprajapati RT @aparanjape: 13 years ago this day - Steve Jobs introduced the #iPhone ...and rest was history. https://t.co/58OxvvveX5 26 minutes ago

JosHiginoSoare2

José Higino Soares Neto RT @ABC: TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the original Apple iPhone. https://t.co/9kCAzcj6PK https://t.co/WeJiN… 30 minutes ago

miElmubarak

mohamed elmubarak RT @LiddleSavages: TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the original Apple iPhone. https://t.co/krENhkmr28 56 minutes ago

LiddleSavages

IMPEACH TRUMP TODAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the original Apple iPhone. https://t.co/krENhkmr28 1 hour ago

imnitin1

Nitin Bhosale 13 year's ago this day Steve Jobs introduced the #iPhone ....and rest was history. @aparanjape https://t.co/vYzHf8oSNv 2 hours ago

_negz_

Pervy Sage RT @BitsbyAndre: On this day 2007, Apple's Steve Jobs announced the release of iPhone. The rest is history. 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cell phones to blame for mom's eye disorder [Video]Cell phones to blame for mom's eye disorder

WAKE FOREST, NORTH CAROLINA — "I'm blind in the morning, basically," said Gretta Nance, a mom from Wake Forest, who can blame her mobile device habits for her eye disorder. Gretta Nance is a brand..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.