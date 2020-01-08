Elderly Chinese woman lowers seven-year-old grandson from flat balcony to rescue stranded cat

A pensioner lowered her seven-year-old by rope from the fourth-floor to the second-floor window ledge rope to rescue her cat in southern China.

In the shocking video, filmed in the city of Nanchong in Sichuan Province on January 5, a boy was tied to a rope and hanging over the second-floor window ledge in the dangerous rescue operation.

After he put the cat into a bag, his grandmother and other family members pulled him up and took him back into the fourth-floor flat.

After the video being uploaded on Chinese social media, netizens blamed the grandmother for ignoring her grandson's safety.

The grandmother was reportedly felt guilty and admitted her fault after seeing the video.

Since there was no one in second-floor and third-floor flat, the pensioner came up with the idea to rescue the stray cat she adopted.

She explained: "My son is too heavy, so we decided to let our grandson do it.

As he is only around 20 kilograms, there was no problem.

I know I was wrong, I would not dare to do it again."