Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities in Slovenia announced that a statue of President Trump was found burned to the ground.
Donald Trump statue torched in wife's home country Slovania

Donald Trump statue torched in wife's home country SlovaniaA wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia,...
