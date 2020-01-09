Madame Tussauds separates Harry and Meghan from rest of royal family

Waxwork models of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been removed from the Royal Family display at Madame Tussauds, after Harry and Meghan signalled their desire to quit their 'senior' royal roles.

Having previously stood alongside the Queen, Harry and Meghan will be separated from the rest of the royal family to mirror their ‘progressive new role within the royal institution’.

Steve Davies, Madame Tussauds' general manager, said: “Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”