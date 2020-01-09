Global  

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge.

1.

When she first met Prince William, she “went bright red.”.

2.

She loves sports and nature.

3.

Her engagement ring belonged to the late Princess Diana.

4.

She is a fan of the HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”.

5.

The duchess loves photography.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Kate Middleton Happy Birthday Amid Royal Blindside

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton! Thursday marked the Duchess of Cambridge's 38th birthday and she...
E! Online - Published

Kate Middleton marks 38th birthday with Prince William 'raging' over Harry and Meghan Markle bombshell

Kate Middleton marks 38th birthday with Prince William 'raging' over Harry and Meghan Markle bombshellClarence House also wished the duchess a "very Happy Birthday", along with a series of photos of Kate...
Tamworth Herald - Published


