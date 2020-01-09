Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton turns 38 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the Duchess of Cambridge.

1.

When she first met Prince William, she “went bright red.”.

2.

She loves sports and nature.

3.

Her engagement ring belonged to the late Princess Diana.

4.

She is a fan of the HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”.

5.

The duchess loves photography.

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!