Moneywatch: Security Flaws Found In 'TikTok' App

Moneywatch: Security Flaws Found In 'TikTok' App

Moneywatch: Security Flaws Found In 'TikTok' App

One of the hottest social media apps has security flaws that could have compromised some users.
Major security flaws found on TikTok left people's sensitive personal data and videos vulnerable to hackers

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks in the world with over 1.5 billion downloads,...
Business Insider - Published


