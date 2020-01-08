Justin Bieber Has Been Battling Lyme Disease And Mono

Superstar Justin Bieber disclosed on Wednesday that he has been battling Lyme disease and mononucleosis.

On Instagram, Bieber noted that some followers had recently criticized his appearance.

Beiber said; “They failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease" in regards to the haters.

He went on to say that he also had a serious case of chronic mono which affected his skin, energy and overall health.