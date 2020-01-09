Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Facebook will let platform users limit political ahead of the presidential election.

Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Sticks To Its Policy Allowing Lies In Political Ads

Facebook Sticks To Its Policy Allowing Lies In Political AdsWatch VideoFacebook just announced it would not change a policy which allows lies to appear in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNews


Ahead of U.S. election, Facebook gives users some control over how they see political ads

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was making some changes to its approach to political ads, including...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook to give users some control on political ads [Video]Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook said Thursday it&apos;ll give users the option to see fewer political and social issue ads. As Fred Katayama reports, the moves come ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.