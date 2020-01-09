Global  

Aussie YouTuber mocks Scott Morrison attempting to get handshakes from the public

A YouTuber from Adelaide, South Australia mocked Prime Minister Scott Morrison by attempting to get handshakes from the public on January 6th.

YouTuber and comedian Tommy Ayers, 22, donned a cutout mask of "ScoMo" - as he is also known - on the streets of central Adelaide where multiple members of the public denied the joke handshakes and retorted with abuse.

The ridicule comes after the PM was denied handshakes by rural firefighters and other members of the public after his response to the devastating bushfires.

Scott Morrison was heavily criticised as he ventured to Hawaii on holiday, while the deadly bushfires ravaged the country causing anger and outrage.

Morrison was also pictured attempting to shake the hands of those affected - even forcing handshakes upon some - but was swiftly denied and given torrents of abuse.
