John Doe found near Oxford Street railroad tracks ruled a homicide

The victim's name is being withheld at this time until a relative is notified.
0
Mullooly... fox 55 news.

The allen county coroner's office confirms the first homicide of the year.they say a 40 year old man who was found by the railroad tracks on oxford street tuesday morning died from multiple gun shot wounds.the man's name is being withheld at the time until next of kin is notified.

The death remains under investigation by fort wayne police.




