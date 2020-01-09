Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed
The Boeing 737-800 NG plane had just departed from an airport in Tehran Wednesday morning when it disappeared from radar.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about...
Seattle Times - Published
|Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another flight passing above it, described seeing the plane...
Newsday - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources