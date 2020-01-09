Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed

Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire Before It Crashed

The Boeing 737-800 NG plane had just departed from an airport in Tehran Wednesday morning when it disappeared from radar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about...
Seattle Times - Published

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another flight passing above it, described seeing the plane...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marine0141

John Weant RT @DDonsmith007: 🇺🇸🙏Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back Praying For The Families https://t.co/rO2HWjD0GL 38 seconds ago

DueProcessKAG

🇺🇸 Aydee Soto 🇵🇷 RT @HeshmatAlavi: 3) Ukraine Int'l Airlines said a Boeing 737-800 involved in a fatal crash in Iran was one of the best planes in its fleet… 3 minutes ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back https://t.co/YvVrfmWgkR 4 minutes ago

kenyan_digest

The Kenyan Digest Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing - https://t.co/ty0x0YERMU https://t.co/RHbikZgq59 5 minutes ago

fayobserver

FayettevilleObserver Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back https://t.co/3uWcFUy4I0 https://t.co/5WmS03Q0bg 5 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Ukrainian plane didn't seek help before crashing down in Tehran, Iran says https://t.co/Eo2IisbuY8 5 minutes ago

morseherrick

Morse-SOS RT @BamaJeans24: No $hit Sherlock 1. Soleimani targeted and killed 2. "Earthquake" in Iran near nuclear power plant 3. Ukrainian plane… 6 minutes ago

paronlulu

L🐎L🐴Garrett RT @CBCTheNational: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 138 passengers killed in the Iran plane crash were connecting to Canada. https://t.c… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian investigators say they're 'looking at four different scenarios' [Video]Iran plane crash: Ukrainian investigators say they're 'looking at four different scenarios'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:30Published

Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground [Video]Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.