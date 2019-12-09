Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

JNU students marched towards Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and were later stopped by the police.

Several students were detained and the police tried to disperse the crowd marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABDULKH52319376

ABDUL KHALIQ JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted https://t.co/3ceDpQLy0t via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police resort to lathicharge after protesting JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan [Video]Police resort to lathicharge after protesting JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Police resort to lathicharge after protesting JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

IANS Exclusive | JNU students' protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan [Video]IANS Exclusive | JNU students' protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

IANS Exclusive | JNU students' protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.