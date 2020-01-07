Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts Shawn Mendes has donated an unspecified sum to Australia's wildfire relief efforts, through his charity Shawn Mendes Foundation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Shawn Mendes Donates to Australia Fire Relief Efforts Shawn Mendes is the latest celebrity pitching in to aid in fire relief amid the devastating wildfire...

Just Jared - Published 22 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared Jr









You Might Like



Tweets about this Hristina Nicolas RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'Every time I've been to Australia I've fallen more in love': Shawn Mendes donates to the Red Cross, New South Wales RF… 8 hours ago Anette Fekete Shawn Mendes Donates to Australia Fire Relief Efforts https://t.co/0eCes6UXlG via @JustJared 8 hours ago 247News.Africa Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts https://t.co/hPvnrnKecU https://t.co/WbJkbktHal 9 hours ago divaswiki Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts https://t.co/J4pGQUVSV9 https://t.co/4XplACsvwk 19 hours ago La Casa Dei Sogni Shawn Mendes Donates to Australia Fire Relief Efforts https://t.co/TZeXdo3Ve4 di @JustJared 19 hours ago ShopyCart Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts https://t.co/KRQuurlR5j https://t.co/QPTeGsRHNe 20 hours ago Maurizio Glovia Shawn Mendes Donates to Australia Fire Relief Efforts https://t.co/QcTkh2RptE 21 hours ago J_Hollywood RT @JustJared: Shawn Mendes announces donations in support of Australian wildfire relief: https://t.co/qXqHAWsJ9q 21 hours ago