Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A Lebanese prosecutor has imposed a travel ban on fugitive former-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, judicial sources said on Thursday (January 9) after he was questioned on over an Interpol arrest warrant.

That warrant was issued by Japan, which Ghosn dramatically fled at the end of last year, seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NISSAN BOSS, CARLOS GHOSN, SAYING: "I am here to clear my name" Ghosn said on Wednesday (January 8) that he fled to Lebanon - his childhood home - to escape a "rigged system" and that he was ready to stand trial anywhere where he would get a fair hearing.

A source close to Ghosn said his legal team is pushing for the 65-year-old to be tried in Lebanon.

Under the prosecutors' decision, Ghosn will keep authorities informed of his place of residence, and will surrender his French passport.

One of Ghosn's lawyers said the once-titan of the auto industry was "very comfortable" with the proceedings in Beirut.

Judicial authorities have also asked Japan for its case file on Ghosn, and said he will not be questioned again until that information is received.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NISSAN BOSS, CARLOS GHOSN, SAYING: "A system that violates the most basic principles of humanity." On Wednesday, Ghosn criticized Japan's prosecutors in a fiery press conference - accusing them of brutal treatment and of colluding with top Nissan executives to oust him from the car company.

One of those named by was Hiroto Saikawa - who succeeded Ghosn as Nissan CEO.

On Thursday he denied that Ghosn's ouster was a coup.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) FORMER NISSAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE, HIROTO SAIKAWA, SAYING: "He was my trusted boss and we were heavily betrayed by him once.

And this time I feel I have been greatly betrayed by him for the second time." Japan's justice minister also hit back, calling Ghosn's criticism of the country's legal system "absolutely intolerable".




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras 'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations... 19 minutes ago

ChickenMacabre

Unca Ron "First, I was filled with a sense of strong anger. I felt betrayed," Ghosn's lawyer Takashi Takano wrote in his blo… https://t.co/GAlDIPHOxP 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan&apos;s justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.