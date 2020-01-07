'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A Lebanese prosecutor has imposed a travel ban on fugitive former-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, judicial sources said on Thursday (January 9) after he was questioned on over an Interpol arrest warrant.

That warrant was issued by Japan, which Ghosn dramatically fled at the end of last year, seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NISSAN BOSS, CARLOS GHOSN, SAYING: "I am here to clear my name" Ghosn said on Wednesday (January 8) that he fled to Lebanon - his childhood home - to escape a "rigged system" and that he was ready to stand trial anywhere where he would get a fair hearing.

A source close to Ghosn said his legal team is pushing for the 65-year-old to be tried in Lebanon.

Under the prosecutors' decision, Ghosn will keep authorities informed of his place of residence, and will surrender his French passport.

One of Ghosn's lawyers said the once-titan of the auto industry was "very comfortable" with the proceedings in Beirut.

Judicial authorities have also asked Japan for its case file on Ghosn, and said he will not be questioned again until that information is received.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER NISSAN BOSS, CARLOS GHOSN, SAYING: "A system that violates the most basic principles of humanity." On Wednesday, Ghosn criticized Japan's prosecutors in a fiery press conference - accusing them of brutal treatment and of colluding with top Nissan executives to oust him from the car company.

One of those named by was Hiroto Saikawa - who succeeded Ghosn as Nissan CEO.

On Thursday he denied that Ghosn's ouster was a coup.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) FORMER NISSAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE, HIROTO SAIKAWA, SAYING: "He was my trusted boss and we were heavily betrayed by him once.

And this time I feel I have been greatly betrayed by him for the second time." Japan's justice minister also hit back, calling Ghosn's criticism of the country's legal system "absolutely intolerable".