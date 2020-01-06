Macy’s Closing 28 Stores And A Bloomingdale’s Store, Including One In Maryland 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published Macy’s Closing 28 Stores And A Bloomingdale’s Store, Including One In Maryland Macy’s is closing roughly more than two dozen stores as troubles mount for the storied retailer. Katie Johnston reports.

