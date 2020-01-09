CollegeHumor Collapses, Lays Off Majority Of Staff 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published CollegeHumor Collapses, Lays Off Majority Of Staff The long-popular comedy series sketch site CollegeHumor has reportedly laid off the majority of its staff, suggesting it is likely on brink of total collapse. 0

